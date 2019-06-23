BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garden Walk Buffalo and the Elmwood Village Association are getting ready for this year's 25th annual Garden Walk.

To highlight a quarter century of grassroots urban transformation, the organizations will be announcing a botanically themed, celebratory public mural.

It will be installed in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue, at Revolver Records.

That announcement will be made at 9 a.m. Monday.

