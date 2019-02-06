BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slide on over to North Buffalo and you'll find a new mural that's dedicated to Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls.

Zoom Copy and Philip Burke are behind the art that went up over the weekend at the corner of Hertel and Lovering Avenues. According to Zoom Copy's Instagram post on Saturday, "We are about ninety percent done."

The 24-by-48 foot portrait mural can be found at 1212 Hertel, facing Lovering Avenue, near where the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival was taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Goo Goo Dolls were most recently in Buffalo in October, when the band did three shows at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

