BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is behind a mural that recently went up in downtown Buffalo.

The art can be found in the back of the Town Ballroom on Washington Street, not far from "Wildflowers for Buffalo," which Louise Jones did for The Sinclair Building at 465 Washington Street. That was also part of the museum's Public Art Initiative.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery, through an Instagram post last week, said Felipe Pantone is the artist behind the latest work.

