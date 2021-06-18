Lewis Black, Harry Connick Jr. lead 2021 Chautauqua Institution event lineup

Wynonna Judd and legendary Motown artist Smokey Robinson will also be taking the Amphitheater stage this summer.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — There is something for everybody on the list of shows coming to Chautauqua Institution this summer.

The 2021 Amphitheater lineup features both music and comedy concerts kicking off with mandolinist Chris Thile on June 26.

Institution officials say the venue will be operating at 80% capacity for most shows, with a few operating at 100% of the facility's 4,400-person theatre, with all seats reserved for those who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated children will be allowed to attend with vaccinated adults in the section reserved for those who are vaccinated.

Details on each concert can be found at concerts.chq.org and more information of the Institution's public health protocols can be found here.

Here is the 2021 Concert lineup:

Saturday, June 26: Chris Thile. $45–$75

$45–$75 Thursday, July 1: Glenn Miller Orchestra. $45–$65

$45–$65 Friday, July 2: An Evening with Michael W. Smith $50–70

$50–70 Wednesday, July 7: Alicia Olatuja: “Intuition — Songs from the Minds of Women” $35–$55

$35–$55 Friday, July 9: The Hot Sardines. $45–$65

$45–$65 Wednesday, July 14: Ranky Tanky. $35–$55

$35–$55 Friday, July 16: Wynonna Judd. $40–$80

$40–$80 Saturday, July 17: Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Concert with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. $45–$75

$45–$75 Wednesday, July 21: Chanticleer. $45–$65

$45–$65 Friday, July 23: Johnny Mathis: 65 Years of Romance. $45–$65

$45–$65 Saturday, July 24: “Beauty and the Beast” in Concert with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. $45–$75

$45–$75 Monday, July 26: Lewis Black. $45–$75

$45–$75 Thursday, July 29: Bill Engvall. $45–$75

$45–$75 Friday, July 30: An Evening with Straight No Chaser. $50–$80

$50–$80 Monday, Aug. 2: Amythyst Kiah. $30–$50

$30–$50 Wednesday, Aug. 4: Margo Price with Special Guest Allison Russell. $45–$65

$45–$65 Friday, Aug. 6: One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works. $35–$75

$35–$75 Wednesday, Aug. 11: The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass. $30–$50

$30–$50 Friday, Aug. 13: Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band: Time to Play! $70–$140

$70–$140 Wednesday, Aug. 18: Black Violin: Impossible Tour. $30–$50

$30–$50 Friday, Aug. 20: The Wood Brothers. $35–$55

$35–$55 Saturday, Aug. 21: The Roots + Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. $75–$225

$75–$225 Thursday, Aug. 26: Old Crow Medicine Show. $49–$79

$49–$79 Friday, Aug. 27: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. $65–$140

$65–$140 Saturday, Aug. 28: Smokey Robinson. $75–$150

Ticket holders are allowed access to the Chautauqua Institution grounds four hours before the scheduled start time of an event.