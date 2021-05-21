RATT added to concert series at Great New York State Fair

Other concerts include REO Speedwagon, Sister Sledge, Melissa Etheridge, Vixen, Great White and the Dropkick Murphys.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The concert series at this year's Great New York State Fair is starting to take form, with rock band RATT being the latest addition.

RATT will perform Saturday, August 21 at the state fair in Syracuse.

“Whether it’s their music or their great performance in the hilarious GEICO commercial, RATT are here for a good time. This will be a fun show for rock fans and it’s one they shouldn’t miss,” fair director Troy Waffner said in a statement Friday.

Other announced shows include:

Brothers Osborne on Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Fair officials say the concerts are "likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds."