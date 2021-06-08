Friday night concert series 'Sunset at the Stables' coming soon to Knox Farm State Park

The new Friday night concert series will feature some of the area's most talented musicians. It all starts on Friday, July 9.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Starting next month, there will be a new concert series at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

The new Friday night concert series is called "Sunset at the Stables," and will feature some of the area's most talented musicians. It all starts on Friday, July 9.

“We are thrilled to create a new tradition at Knox Farm,” said John Cimperman, event producer and 42 North Brewery founder. “We felt it was important to create an event that allows folks to get outside in a safe and casual environment. The stables at Knox Park provides the ideal backdrop for a night of music and relaxation."

Tickets will be $20, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Knox Farm State Park. Tickets will include free parking, a complimentary beverage and three hours of live music. The event will feature beverages from 42 North Brewing Company and Buffalo Distilling, and local food.

Organizers say Sunset at the Stables will follow all New York State and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The event will be limited to 300 guests at the first event to assure social distancing. Proof of vaccination will not be required; however, non-vaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Here is the current music lineup for the concert series:

Friday, July 9 - Brothers Blue

Friday, July 16 - Buffalo Bluegrass AllStars

Friday, July 23 - Leroy Townes Band

Friday, Juy 30 - Farrow