Food, music featured at 'Putting the Neighbor back in the Hood' event

This year was different because of the COVID pandemic. Free coronavirus testing was available, as well as U.S. Census registration.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 24th annual "Putting the Neighbor back in the Hood" event took place on Saturday on Fillmore Avenue.

This year, of course, was different because of the COVID pandemic.

Along with free food, music and entertainment, free coronavirus testing was available, along with voting and U.S. Census registration.

In past weeks, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been reminding everyone to take the U.S. Census.

"Census 2020 is critically important for our community," Brown said earlier this month. "We need every baby, every man, woman, child and senior citizen to be recorded in the Census."