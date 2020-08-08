Mayor Brown urges Buffalo residents to respond to 2020 Census

It takes about five minutes to complete the survey. All you need is Wi-Fi: you can fill out the form on your phone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is reminding everyone to take the 2020 U.S. Census.

It takes about five minutes to complete the survey. All you need is Wi-Fi, meaning you can even fill out the form on your phone.

"Census 2020 is critically important for our community," Brown said. "We need every baby, every man, woman, child and senior citizen to be recorded in the Census."

Mayor Brown says everyone needs to take the Census because it could mean bringing millions of dollars to the Queen City over the next 10 years.