SUNY Buffalo State to begin staggered move-in for students

Students were given a specific time to move into their residence halls in order to limit crowding on campus at any given time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at SUNY Buffalo State College will begin moving into their dorms Wednesday as a part of a staggered move-in procedure aiming to limit the number of people in the dorms at one time.

The school is slashing its on-campus population by one-third, but about 1,600 students will still be living in dorms during the fall semester. Even with fewer students, the school said it will still use all of its residence halls to effectively promote social distancing among the population.

Students are given a specific time over the next four days that they are able to move in, limiting the number of people moving about the halls at any given time. They are permitted to bring one guest or family member to help them move in and face masks will be required at all times.

Once moved in, the students will undergo a mandatory precautionary seven-day quarantine period. Food will be delivered to them in their rooms.

Last week the school welcomed 26 students from states on the New York State travel advisory list. These students have already started their mandatory two-week quarantine.

The fall semester begins on August 31, but over 75% of all classes will be offered exclusively online. The other 25% of courses will be a hybrid of online and in-person learning.