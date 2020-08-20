COVID-19 outreach effort aimed at college students living in off-campus housing

The City of Buffalo, UB and Buffalo State announcing joint effort to insure students adhere to pubic health protocols.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Numerous health and safety protocols have been put in place at local colleges and universities to try and keep students safe while on campus from contacting the coronavirus.

But what about those students who live off-campus? Thursday, the City of Buffalo, University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College announced a joint effort aimed at keeping those students safe after they leave school. Landlords, neighborhood organizations, as well as students are all being asked to due their part.

Starting this weekend, City of Buffalo inspectors will be going door-to-door in the University Heights neighborhood make sure homes students are renting are safe, that occupancy rates are being adhered to and to drop off health and safety information.

At Buffalo State, city and college officials are working with management at off-campus housing developments

“What we have observed at other college campuses around the nation highlights the importance of being proactive and having a plan in place to engage with residents, students and landlords so everyone understands the critical role we all play in keeping ourselves and our neighbors safe during this pandemic," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"I want to applaud SUNY for all they are doing, both on campus and in the community, to help keep people safe and let our community know that we will jointly be monitoring this situation and making adjustments as necessary to protect the health and safety of every City of Buffalo resident.”