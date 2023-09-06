Cider Fest coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Mark your calendars for the Fall Cider Fest happening in Lancaster.
The event will be on Saturday October 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. and is being hosted by Clarksburg Cider. People attending can experience a wide variety of ciders to sip from and more.
Tickets can be purchased online, and range in prices such as General Admission for $60.35, VIP Tours for $89.46, and Designated Drivers or those under 21 years old for $19.63
Both VIP and GA tickets get unlimited cider and craft beverage tastings along with a tasting glass, and those under 21-years old will get unlimited soft beverages.
Guests can also experience food, lawn games, raffles, live music, a petting zoo, adoptable pets from the SPCA, and more.
To learn more visit clarksburgcider.com
