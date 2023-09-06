Cider Fest coming to Lancaster

Clarksburg Cider will be hosting a Cider Fest in Lancaster this fall.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Mark your calendars for the Fall Cider Fest happening in Lancaster.

The event will be on Saturday October 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. and is being hosted by Clarksburg Cider. People attending can experience a wide variety of ciders to sip from and more.

Tickets can be purchased online, and range in prices such as General Admission for $60.35, VIP Tours for $89.46, and Designated Drivers or those under 21 years old for $19.63

Both VIP and GA tickets get unlimited cider and craft beverage tastings along with a tasting glass, and those under 21-years old will get unlimited soft beverages.

Guests can also experience food, lawn games, raffles, live music, a petting zoo, adoptable pets from the SPCA, and more.

Our head cider maker, Corey, is a kegging rock star. And, she does it about 2–3 times every month. Here are some of her... Posted by Clarksburg Cider on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

To learn more visit clarksburgcider.com