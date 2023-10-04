Fall Fest in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — The Akron Chamber of Commerce has announced that to celebrate the fall season they will be hosting a festival for the community.
The fall fest will be on Saturday, October 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street. The event will include a cornhole tournament, chili cookoff, booze ring toss, a DJ, craft vendors, grilled corn, and candy apples.
Those looking to participate in Cornhole can sign up here. Teams are comprised of 2 people, and will have the option to pay the $20 fee online or $25 in person on the day of the event.
To learn more visit the Akron Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
RELATED VIDEO:
For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications
**