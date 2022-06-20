Fruit Belt neighborhood holds annual Father's Day barbecue

It's been a tradition for The Men of the Fruit Belt group since 1985, pulling out grills right after church to serve up wings, ribs, and sausage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood gathered Sunday for the annual Father's Day community barbecue.

The event was held at the corner of Jefferson and Carlton.

The Women of the Fruit Belt bring all the side dishes.

"It lets the community know you can come on out," Ronnie Speed said. "You don't have to stay in the house because of what happened. We still have to live our own lives. Come on out, be a part of it. Anybody can come, all are welcome."