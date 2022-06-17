Niagara County Youth Bureau announces sites for Summer Food Service Program

The program feeds children through the summer to ensure they get the nutrition they need while out of school.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Youth Bureau announced on Friday the locations for the Summer Food Services Program (SFSP).

The program ensures all children continue to receive nutritious meals over summer vacation with meals comparable to the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs.

SFPS is a federally funded program that provides free meals to kids 18 and younger.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

Meals will be served Monday and Friday at the following sites starting June 27:

Lockport Altro Park Dolan Park Outwater Park The Salvation Army – Cottage Street

Niagara Falls Niagara Falls Public Library Packard Court Community Center Pioneer Memorial Church The Salvation Army – Buffalo Ave.

North Tonawanda Payne Park

Kenmore/Tonawanda Sheridan Parkside Community Center Lincoln Park



People can text "Food" to 304-304 to find the site that is closest to you.