June 18th & 19th, Martin Luther King Jr. Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will celebrate its 47th consecutive year of coming together to honor black history, celebrate freedom and community pride. This year's Juneteenth Festival takes place June 18th & 19th at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

This year's Juneteenth Festival will have all the traditional festival activities and entertainment including the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday June 18th. In addition, this year's festival organizers are planning to have a special area within the festival grounds for quiet reflection and a place for healing in observance of the tragedy on May 14th. Visit BuffaloJuneteenth.com for Festival updates and activities.

All are welcome to come and take part in this long running summertime tradition in Western New York. Festival activities include, Arts & Cultural displays and performances, Health & Wellness pavilion, Historical tours & education programs, vendor market, Food and much more!

The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo was started in 1976 by B.U.I.L.D., a community-based organization. The festival took place on Jefferson Avenue, for a weekend celebration. Murals were painted and vendors set up booths to sell ethnic foods and wares -- entertainment and festivity were abundant. After several years, the Juneteenth Festival outgrew Jefferson Avenue and moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, now in its 47th year continues to be staffed mostly by volunteers with the mission to actively preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American Heritage through educational and cultural activities to benefit the community.

Visit BuffaloJuneteenth.com for more information and follow on social media, https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthOfBuffaloFestival for festival updates.