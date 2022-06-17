Meat Raffle To Benefit Variety Club

"Get Your Independence On" at Variety's Meat Raffle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Variety Club WNY is celebrating the 4th of July with a special “GET YOUR INDEPENDENCE ON” In-Person Meat Raffle on Saturday, June 25th! The Meat Raffle takes place at Variety Club located at 6114 Broadway, Lancaster NY 14086, doors open at 6pm, the first spin takes place at 6:45pm.

Admission Tickets are $10 and include free beverages (beer/ pop/ water). Or, reserve at table of 8 for just $75! (includes admission for 8 guests and beverages noted above).

Get ready for the summer grilling season and the 4th of July, purchase tickets, today! Click Here to purchase your tickets.

That's not all! There are 3 exciting additional raffles:

-A chance at a brand new gas grill! $10 per chance.

-A chance at a cooler stocked full of beer. $5 per chance. Must be 21 to enter.

-A chance at a picnic basket stocked full of delicious picnic food items & drinks. $5 per chance. Must be 21 to enter.

No need to be present to win the grill, cooler or picnic basket raffles.

Desserts are available for purchase. All ages are welcome to join us at the event. Must be 21+ to win.