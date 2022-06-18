Enterprise Charter School students, families enjoy Juneteenth barbecue

The school said it wanted to do something to help make the Juneteenth holiday special, and this was a way to celebrate all of the diverse cultures of its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students and their families flocked to Enterprise Charter School on Friday evening to enjoy a barbecue.

The Oak Street school said it wanted to do something to help make the Juneteenth holiday special for its families. School leaders said that this was a way to celebrate all of the diverse cultures of its students.

"Not only did we practice all the cultures, all the diversity, but it's such a learning opportunity for students since a lot of them might not understand the purpose of the holiday," said Jordan Schmidt, the principal at Enterprise Charter School.

Schmidt said teaching children about diversity and community at a young age helps them carry those values throughout their life.

Earlier in the day, students gathered in the parking lot to sing songs and dance.

"This is the entire school right now. We got everybody out, and we're having a good time. We're so excited," Schmidt said.

The excitement came in drumming and dancing to celebrate freedom for more than 157 years, not having to be six feet apart, and for students to have a moment of healing after May 14.

"It was an adjustment. It was an adjustment for sure. They had a lot of questions," Schmidt said. "We just kept telling each other we were going to come together, and that we were going to heal together and that we're all a community."