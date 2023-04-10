Bills fans fill the airport in blue and red

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans have already gotten a head-start on their Sunday tradition, this time in London.
Excited fans flying out to London plan a Bills Mafia takeover as they travel together and support the team.
There will be tour groups for people to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
If you're not making the trip across the pond to watch the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are several local watch parties happening throughout Western New York.
"I can't even tell you how excited I am. The moment we heard that they were coming to London this year, it was just craziness," London Bills Backers President Brigid Evans said.