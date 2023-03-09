What 2 Do Buffalo Bills themed events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to show your Bills team spirit this football season aside from watching the game? We have you covered for all things Buffalo Bills whether that's an event, shopping, viewing party, and more.
What 2 Do for all things Buffalo Bills in WNY includes
- NT Buffalo Bills vendor show on September 8.
- Boulders Brews and Buffalo Bills on September 8.
- 2nd annual Boss Babes of Buffalo meet up on September 16.
- Trendy tailgate pet pictures on September 16.
- Buffalo Bills 50 yard finish on September 22.
- Rustic Buffalo Bills project wood paint party on September 29.
- Paint a Bills party platter on September 30.
- Buffalo Bills cookie decorating class on October 12 and 19.
- Chippewa Street block parties for game viewing.
- Game days at the Haus for game viewing.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.