Local bars and restaurants host watch parties for the Buffalo Bills game in London

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're not making the trip across the pond to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are several local watch parties happening throughout Western New York.

Below is a list of the places opening early or hosting events so Bills Mafia can watch the Bills Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

UK Kegs and Eggs - Resurgence Brewing

Watch the game on a projector with UK-themed food & beer specials. For more information and to purchase a VIP package click here.

Bills Watch Paty at Lilly Belle Meads

Watch the Bills play across the pond on a giant 86" TV. Lilly Belle Meads is opening at 8 a.m. for a tailgate-style brunch plus some English breakfast items. Reservations are highly encouraged. The bar will open at 8 a.m. and brunch will be served from 9 am until noon. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Tavern Church

St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold a non-denominational worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Tavern at Windsor Park. It will be followed by a tailgate and game prep party at 9 a.m. and a watch party at 9:30 a.m. The first half will feature a limited breakfast menu and the second half will be full menu options. Call Tavern at Windsor Park to reserve a table at (716) 698-6600.

London Calling at Southern Tier Brewing Co. Buffalo

Southern Tier Brewing is opening its doors at 8:30 a.m. for a bloody good time. The brewery will be serving its brunch menu and beers. Reservations aren't required but you can click here to reserve a table.

Bar-Bill Watch Party