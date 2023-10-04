x
Job fair at Highmark Stadium Wednesday

People attending will have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Bills game.
Credit: Kaleida Health Job Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looking for a new job can check out a job fair hosted by Kaleida Health today. 

The job fair is Wednesday, October 4 from noon until 7:00pm at Highmark Stadium. 

People attending can use the complimentary parking in lot 2, and should enter by gate 2. Registration can be made online ahead of time for a quicker experience but people can also walk-in. 

There will be over 100 career opportunities at the event, and on-site interviews for select positions with sign-on bonuses. Those attending also should bring their resume if possible, but it is not required. 

Opportunities at Kaleida Health include 

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Dietary
  • Environmental Services

Attendees will also have a chance to win 2 tickets to the Buffalo Bills upcoming game against the Giants. There will also be stadium tours happening during the job fair for those interested.

To register or learn more visit www.kaleidahealth.org/jobfair

