Job fair at Highmark Stadium Wednesday

People attending will have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Bills game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looking for a new job can check out a job fair hosted by Kaleida Health today.

The job fair is Wednesday, October 4 from noon until 7:00pm at Highmark Stadium.

People attending can use the complimentary parking in lot 2, and should enter by gate 2. Registration can be made online ahead of time for a quicker experience but people can also walk-in.

There will be over 100 career opportunities at the event, and on-site interviews for select positions with sign-on bonuses. Those attending also should bring their resume if possible, but it is not required.

Opportunities at Kaleida Health include

RNs

LPNs

Dietary

Environmental Services

Attendees will also have a chance to win 2 tickets to the Buffalo Bills upcoming game against the Giants. There will also be stadium tours happening during the job fair for those interested.

