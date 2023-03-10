London based Bills fans prepare a weekend full of fun

Facebook groups and website listed below shares what to look forward to.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills haven't been back to the UK since 2015, but this Sunday, they're back.

"I can't even tell you how excited I am. The moment we heard that they were coming to London this year, it was just craziness," says London Bills Backers President Brigid Evans.

It was the moment she had been waiting for. Ever since it was announced her favorite team is coming to The City of Villages, it's been non-stop planning.

"London is a really big city and really kind of spread out city that sometimes traveling takes you a little bit longer. So, people have decided its worth to come in and feel that slice of home," Evans says.

She posted Bills-themed events organized by her in her London Bills Backers social media group and has a website dedicated to all things Buffalo Bills. It informs folks about what's happening during NFL weekends.

Friday and Saturday, there will be a general open pub time for everyone to celebrate. There will also be a live podcast on Friday night so you can listen in on what's happening at the Tavern. Saturday, there's also a welcome party with the Bills Mafia Babes. Once Sunday arrives, there will be a pre-game and post-game party, along with a pub crawl.

"We really try to make it a home away from home on Sundays," Evans says.

And to hit closer to home, you know we can't go the weekend without wings!

"The wings are good. They use Frank's Hotsauce. The Blue Cheese is- we're working on it, but the wings are great, and that's all that matters," says Evans.

Two wing spots she listed are:

The Orange Buffalo

The Bell