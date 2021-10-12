Disney on Ice returns to Buffalo in January

Tickets for Disney on Ice presents Let's Celebrate will go on sale to the general public on October 19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disney on Ice will return to Buffalo this winter.

Disney on Ice presents Let's Celebrate will be at the KeyBank Center from Jan. 27 - 30. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Oct. 19 and advance ticket sales started on Tuesday.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be joined by more than 50 other characters including Disney Princesses Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana. Frozen will also be brought to life with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Other classic Disney films will also be featured.

"The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience," a press release said.

People can sign up to become a Disney on Ice preferred customer online or buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Showtimes and dates are: