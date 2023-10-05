Buffalo adding 6 snow plows from New York State Thruway Authority

While the Thruway Authority still owns the snow plows, the City of Buffalo is responsible for normal operation of the plows, routine maintenance, and also repairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With winter slowly drawing near, City of Buffalo officials announced Thursday evening they are now in possession of six more snow plows, adding to the city's fleet in time for the upcoming season.

The snow plows come from the New York State Thruway Authority. Those are in addition to four snow plows, bought for $900,000, that will arrive at some point before year's end.

2 On Your Side reported on the fleet additions last month.

"With supply chain issues still occurring across the country this unique partnership will allow us to get these six snow plows on our streets for this coming winter," Mayor Brown said in a statement, announcing the news.

While the Thruway Authority still owns the snow plows, the City of Buffalo is responsible for normal operation of the plows, routine maintenance, and repairs. The plows will eventually be returned to the Thruway Authority, when the city does not need them anymore.

“As Buffalonians, we know how quickly the weather can turn,” Buffalo Common Council member Christopher Scanlon said. “I want to thank Governor (Kathy) Hochul and Mayor Brown for collaborating on an issue that is vital to our residents. This equipment will assist us in our snow fighting efforts while we await recently purchased additions to our snow fleet.”

Thruway Authority acting executive director Frank Hoare added, "We see the loan of these six plow trucks as a win-win for the Thruway Authority and the City of Buffalo. It’s a great example of government entities working together to enhance services for the City and its residents. We thank Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo for their continued partnership and commitment to safety as we near another winter season."