Council members send letter to mayor asking 'where are we at' with new equipment, winter snow plan

The Common Council approved new positions, and funding for equipment that the Brown administration sought. Now they're looking for update after asking for months.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four member of the Buffalo Common Council sent Mayor Byron Brown, and several department commissioners, a so-called "wawa" letter.

Unfortunately for enthusiasts of the convenience store, the letter has nothing to do with that topic.

The "wawa" letter asks the Brown administration "where are we at?" in regards to several topics related to the Christmas blizzard.

"Quite frankly, I'm sick of wasting paper and filing resolutions," Fillmore District council member Mitch Nowakowski said. "I want concrete answers."

Council members Bollman, Nowakowski, Rivera, and Wyatt believe the administration hasn't been forthcoming with updates on several issues. That's why they sent the letter.

"There were a lot of things that our council wanted to get answers on and updates on with regards to the blizzard, the response, our equipment, our fleet manager, our Emergency Coordinator," Lovejoy District council member Bryan Bollman said. "So those are all things that we're looking for updates on."

After the storm, Mayor Brown sought the addition of a fleet manager, as well as a new emergency manager position. The council approved funding for both positions. As it stands today, the positions are still posted as available online.

Then there's the issue of the snow plan.

According to the city charter, the administration has until November 1 to submit the annual snow plan to the common council. With high profile storms in November and December, the council believes the snow plan should come sooner.

"Overall emergency planning," Bollman said. "What can our residents depend on for this winter?"

There's also questions about the 20-person task force that was established after the blizzard. Right now it's unknown how many times that task force has met, or who is on it.

"Hopefully this will draw a response, that's what we want," Bollman said. "We want to work hand in hand with our commissioners, we want them as a committee, we want to update the public on what's happening."