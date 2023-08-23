Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's legacy to be carried on with foundation

Arno would have turned 38 on Sunday. His wife and friend spoke with 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church about how the foundation will carry on his memory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, August 27, Jason Arno would have turned 38. It's exactly why his loved ones are throwing an event the way he would.

"It's just going to be one big party," said James Fierro, Arno's friend and president of the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

"Exactly the way he would have wanted it," said Arno's wife Sarah Tierney.

"That's how he was. He was the orchestrator of all big events for his family," Fierro said. "There was always music blasting at Jay's house."

After the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died back in March, his family and friends decided to start the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

"It helps to have something positive to look forward to in honor of Jay," Tierney said.

This weekend, the nonprofit is holding its first event: a cookout and volleyball tournament at Holiday's Sports Bar in West Seneca. There's been so much support that it's completely sold out.

"Four hundred, five hundred people that he met one way or another that felt like they know him and people will say 'I want to be there,'" Fierro said.

So far, they've raised more than $40,000 of a $50,000 goal.

"It's incredible. It's amazing how many lives Jay touched, and it's very heartfelt," Tierney said.

Any money the foundation raises will help provide resources to first responders, and also start a scholarship for any high school senior in the region who is the child of a first responder.

Tierney is on the board of directors and is also working with local animal shelters to build a program connecting emotional support animals with first responders.

"The things they see on a daily basis I'm sure takes a toll on you," Tierney said. "I feel like we can't give them enough credit for all they do for us on a daily basis in the city."

As the years go by, this foundation will support those making the ultimate sacrifice for our communities.

But it's also keeping Arno's legacy everlasting for all those who were lucky to know and love him, including his daughter, Olivia.

"Absolutely. From day one, the outpouring of support we've received from the community and really across the country, I'll be able to share that with her someday, and she'll be able to see what a hero her dad was and the impact he made on so many people," Tierney said.

The event on Sunday is sold out, but they are still looking for volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, reach out here.