Buffalo snow fleet gets a boost, management roles remain vacant

The city expects to have 10 additional plows in use before the end of the year, six on loan from the thruway authority.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is adding to its snow fleet this winter in response to last year's November storm and the Christmas blizzard.

They are having more trouble getting people into place, however.

On Tuesday, Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, and Department of Finance Commissioner Delano Dowell gave an update on the city's snow response plan before the Buffalo Common Council Civil Service Committee.

The update included new details about how challenging it has been to hire a Fleet Manager and an Emergency Management Coordinator, seven months after getting the go-ahead.

Renaldo shared that the city received 16 applications for the Emergency Management Coordinator, four others were from qualified applicants he said. Two interviews were conducted and one viable candidate was identified.

"It's such an important position that we want to make sure we find the right fit for it," said Fire Commissioner Renaldo.

He added that the job has been reposted in the hopes of getting a wider pool of qualified candidates. The story has been much the same for the Fleet Manager position according to Finance Commissioner Delano Dowell.

Dowell said that 10 applications were submitted, four were qualified individuals, and two accepted interviews. One did not.

"We did budget for both positions and we are looking to fill both positions but we want to pull in the most qualified individuals for both these positions so it's not as if we're not looking," Dowell said.

Both positions were pitched as a way to fix some of the challenges experienced during the December Blizzard when older equipment and communication were tested and dozens of lives were lost.

Commissioner Nate Marton shared that the City of Buffalo will be adding 10 pieces of heavy equipment to assist with snow removal including four new plows that are set to be delivered in December.

A new front loader is also in the process of being purchased he said.

"We have six additional plow trucks that are going to be on loan to us from the thruway authority, we are working on those final details now but we have two onboard already so those six are going to be out of the gate for our snow season," Marton said during Tuesday's Civil Service Committee meeting.

The DPW commissioner added that the city is working with the company behind the city's GPS snow plow monitoring system, which had to be taken offline last winter.

He said they are planning to work with it for the time being but have the option to purchase another system.

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo added that crucial dispatch and repair shop jobs are also vacant, not just the big wig jobs.