Ramp closures along I-90 and 219 due to bridge work

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Ramp closures are scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 7 along Interstate 90 and U.S. Route 219 in West Seneca.

The closures are due to bridge rehabilitation work that is expected to last six months.

The ramp from eastbound Ridge Road to U.S. Route 219 southbound and Interstate 90 westbound will be closed beginning at 7 a.m.

The eastbound Interstate 90 exit 55 ramp will also close at the same time.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the work is being done to the bridges that carry U.S. Route 219 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in the Town of West Seneca.

Drivers should follow posted detours:

• Traffic from the Ridge Road ramp will be directed to follow Ridge Road eastbound to the ramp to U.S. Route 219 northbound, then exit to Ridge Road westbound, and exit to southbound U.S. Route 219 and I-90 westbound.

• Eastbound Interstate 90 Exit 55 ramp will be closed. Traffic from the Exit 55 ramp will be directed to exit at Mile Strip Road (Exit 56), continue east on State Route 179 (Mile Strip Road) to U.S. Route 219 northbound

Motorists should look out for maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones and move over a lane or slow down for the safety of both drivers and workers.