Road work begins Monday on Route 219 in Cattaraugus County

Road work is scheduled to begin Monday at 7 a.m., and it will last about nine months.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation says road work is scheduled to begin this week on Route 219 in Cattaraugus County.

Drivers should expect left lane closures on both the northbound and southbound directions of Route 219. Road work will begin at the Pennsylvania border and continue to Plant Street in the Town of Carrollton.

The NYSDOT says cross-overs will be created, with southbound traffic being shifted to the northbound lanes. Once work is completed on the southbound lanes, northbound traffic will then be shifted over to the southbound lanes.

The state urges motorists to slow down in work zones. State fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.