x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

environment

Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago.

That's according to the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its annual forecast Thursday. It predicts the algae bloom will reach 4.5 on the severity index, down from 7.3 last year but higher than the 3.8 rating in 2018.

The measurement  indicate the amount of algae in the water for an extended period.

Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago. Rain washes fertilizers that feed algae into Lake Erie and its tributary streams.

RELATED: 'Big Kahuna' tiki tour boat launched at Canalside

RELATED: WNY included in latest statewide drought update

RELATED: Seawall repairs at Centennial Park to get underway in September