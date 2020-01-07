Seawall repairs at Centennial Park to get underway in September

The US Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $6 million contract to repair over 1,300 feet of deteriorating seawall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lake Erie's winter ice and pounding waves have taken its toll on the seawall at Centennial (formerly LaSalle) Park.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an over $6 million contract to the Cold Spring Construction Company of Akron to make the necessary repairs.

“This project is critical to protect the Colonel F.G. Ward Pumping Station, which is the primary source of drinking water for over 600,000 Buffalo residents,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, Buffalo District’s commander. “We’re looking forward to closely working with the City of Buffalo to help achieve the future vision of LaSalle Park.”

The repairs will not only protect the pumping station, but keep the park from flooding as well.

“This is an exciting time for LaSalle Park with planning underway to transform the site into Western New York’s next great waterfront destination,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This work, supported by federal funding and led by the Army Corps Buffalo District, will reinforce the water’s edge providing the foundation from which the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will grow.”