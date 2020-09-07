'Big Kahuna' tiki tour boat launched at Canalside

The 'Big Kahuna', a tiki tour boat was launched Thursday at Buffalo's Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new boat that's been added to the Buffalo River History tours.

The boat will carry passengers on 90 or 60 minute tours on the Buffalo River, Buffalo Harbor and Lake Erie with Caribbean-style music and drinks.

“The addition of the Big Kahuna will give people a much-needed opportunity to get out on the water, have some fun and enjoy Buffalo’s beautiful waterfront,” said Captain Rich Hilliman, Owner/Operator Buffalo River History Tours/Big Kahuna Tiki Tours. “The Big Kahuna will have cruises for adults and separate family friendly tours. Our goal is to erase some of the stress people have been feeling and replace it with a smile.”

The Big Kahuna can hold 48 passengers during normal operations. However, due to COVID-19, the capacity has been reduced by 50% to 24.

Passengers will be required to wear a mask for boarding and disembarking and moving about the vessel. Hand sanitizer will be available and the boat will be cleaned after each trip.

The tours start July 10 and will be available seven-days a week. Daily one-hour afternoon Family Tiki Cruise with a ticket price of $16 for adults and $10 for children. The adult Tiki Harbor Cruise will be 90 minutes long an cost $23 per adult. You can book online at bigkahunatikitours.com or by calling 716-796-4556.