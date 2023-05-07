A WNY crash testing facility is becoming a nuisance for nearby residents

Residents say a crash test happens about once or twice a day around 5 p.m. They describe it as a vehicle crashing into a wall.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga-based company, Calspan, is known worldwide for its state-of-the-art crash test facility.

According to residents nearby, it's also known for the amount of noise Calspan produces. One noise, in particular, was a test crash. Residents say it happens about once or twice a day around 5 p.m. They describe it as a vehicle crashing into a wall.

It scares resident Nancy Drummer every time it happens.

"It's very aggravating. There are beeping, buzzing, car crashes that are very loud and startling," Drummer says.

Other noises she describes are beeps from alarms and a subtle buzzing sound. She says those happen throughout the day.

"Sometimes we get it during the day, night, evening. We've had it as late as 3 o'clock in the morning. We can't sit out on our decks or open the window sometimes," Drummer said.

Calspan is an aerospace, defense, and automotive testing facility. They've been located on their Depew property for about 80 years. Drummer has been in her home since the 80s.

It doesn't help that Drummer's property borders Calspan's. She notified Cheektowaga council member Christine Adamczyk, who Drummer says is trying to help.

There is also a letter from State Senator Tim Kennedy dated the end of 2021. In his letter, he suggested that Calspan seek funding from The United States Department of Transportation in their next contract to improve their soundproofing.

Kennedy also suggests updating the fencing to hide what neighbors call an eyesore.