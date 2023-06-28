The air quality alert impacts some outdoor activities

Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires impacts Western New York. Some businesses altered plans, while others continued normal operations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's back; poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke is taking over Western New York. It's putting our region under another air quality alert until midnight. Like before, the smoke impacts outdoor activities and those who work outside.

"Our Department of Public Works and Parks staff, because of the conditions today, were basically told you're working indoors. You can work outside for a little bit, but we don't want people working 8 hours in a row outside. Sometimes, we have to do things like that to protect our employees," says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The smoke is disappointing but not stopping folks from being outside. Some are wearing masks; others aren't. The City of Buffalo reminds its' residents that N-95 masks are available at community centers.

Meanwhile, businesses like the Maid of The Mist in Niagara Falls continue normal operations, along with the Buffalo Maritime Center.

"The doors are all closed. Generally, when we're open to the public, we try to keep all our doors and windows open so people can come in," says Greg Dudley from the Maritime Museum.

And while Canalside canceled some outdoor activities, boat tours today did not stop. A representative from Canalside says in a statement:

The Bisons also planned to play this afternoon at Sahlen Field. That was until field maintenance postponed the game until tomorrow.

"It's something that we've been monitoring all morning long. We've been in close communication with Major League Baseball, as well as the Tronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, and we're taking our guidance from them," says Brad Bisbing, General Manager of The Buffalo Bisons.

The City of Buffalo follows previous guidance today, closing all splash pads. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says future outdoor activities could also be impacted if the smoke continues.