A deadly accident occurs at an intersection that sees many incidents

Buffalo police are investigating an accident that occurred just after 8 a.m. Friday. A 20-year-old Buffalo man was dead at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Department investigating an accident that occurred just after 8 a.m. Friday. Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident, where a 20-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene. Three others were injured and treated at the scene.

"Everyone's rushing to make that light. The only problem is coming out of Rodney; there's tunnel vision. They run the light. The people on Main Street they run the light, and they collide," says one Buffalo resident.

It's what one Buffalo resident believes happened with the accident between Rodney Ave and Main Street.

"They collide all the time. I've been here 20 years. There have been at least ten accidents. At least ten."

That resident reported that in a year they see about three to four accidents at the intersection.

Residents living in the neighborhood say the intersection is dangerous and that cars constantly fly up and down Main Street. They say, when drivers are speeding, drivers sometimes hit a curb, lose a tire, and ultimately lose control of their vehicle as they crash into the median. This has caused damage to the curb there.

The resident we spoke with says he expects more accidents to continue happening.