Free Buffalo Bills training camp tickets resold online

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced the training camp schedule earlier in June with the times and dates that fans would be welcomed to come out to St. John Fisher and Highmark Stadium for practices.

However, within a matter of minutes, tickets were sold out. People are buying the tickets in bulk and then reselling them on the secondary market. One listing on StubHub, shared on Twitter by a Bills fan, was going for $160!

To deal with the demand, the Bills and Ticketmaster only allowed fans to get two different practices. Then buy up to six tickets for each practice.

You can't access the tickets until right before training camp.

Already, over 400 people are on a waiting list.

"Scammers go where the money is, and they know what events are in high demand," says Kat Schmieder with The Better Business Bureau. She continues, "Any time you're buying tickets for an event, you want to do your homework and buy from a trustworthy source."

The tickets are all the hype on social media right now. Some fans are looking to pay the price to get in. Despite the hunt, it's technically illegal to sell free tickets. A state law that went into effect last year states:

"It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to resell or offer to resell any ticket or other evidence of the right of entry to any place of entertainment if such ticket was initially offered to the public at no charge and access to such tickets is not contingent upon providing any form of monetary consideration.

"An online resale marketplace shall be required to clearly and conspicuously disclose the established price charged by the operator of a place of entertainment that is printed or endorsed on the face of each ticket in accordance with section 25.07 of this article prior to the user completing any transaction."

"If you do purchase to an event, we always recommend using a credit card because, depending on your credit card company's policy, that's going to be the best chance at getting your money back if you do run into a scam," Schmieder says.