BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canada goose hunting season opens Sunday and runs until September 25.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said these geese are "commonly associated with nuisance situations in urban and rural areas."

Their numbers have grown too. The DEC said New York's Canada geese population has surged from 80,000 in 1995 to more than 340,000.

The DEC encourages hunters to visit its website for an accurate list of bag limits, extended shooting hours and other special regulations.

"Resident Canada goose populations are high in many parts of the state and New York's goose hunters are critical partners in DEC's efforts to manage these populations," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "The September goose hunting season allows hunters excellent opportunities to get out in the natural environment and pursue resident geese."

