ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for people who want to become a forest ranger or environmental conservation police officer.

The DEC says applications will be accepted until September 4. Civil service exams are being offered for the positions.

"DEC Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers are instrumental in protecting wildlife, natural resources, state lands and the people who use them," DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

"From search and rescue operations to uncovering environmental crimes, these brave men and women are often first on the front lines of some of the most harrowing events. We encourage anyone interested in joining our ranks of admirable professionals to sign up for the exams today."

Civil service exams will be held the weekend of October 19.

People interested in taking the exam and working for the DEC are encouraged to visit the agency's website for more details.

