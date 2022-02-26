Red-hot St. Bonaventure eyes a double-bye in conference tournament

The Bonnies are riding a 6-game winning streak heading into Saturday night's matchup with St. Joe's.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Only a couple more sleeps until the month of March which means before you know it March Madness will be here.

We've seen a tremendous amount of success from several local colleges in the month of February on the basketball court. St. Bonaventure men's basketball is one of them.

The Bonnies are riding a six-game winning streak head into a Saturday night matchup with St. Joe's.

"We are not finished we can't get complacent and satisfied and we have to continue to work, that is what they have done in their six-game winning streak and that's what we need to do." said head coach Mark Schmidt.

The final three regular-season games for the Bonnies are massive. St. Bonaventure holds the fourth and final spot in the conference for a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 tournament the following week. Although they control their own destiny, it won't come easy.

"I made an emphasis on treating this like a tournament game, we want that feel and to get momentum going into the tournament taking it one game at a time, we have it rolling right now and we will keep it going," said Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway.

After tonight, the Bonnies close out the regular season with two final games, Tuesday night at VCU and Friday night at home versus Richmond. The team will then head to Washington DC the following week for the A-10 tournament while looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.