Vaccine mandate lifted for Bona basketball's last two home games

St. Bonaventure officials say fans also won't be required to show proof of vaccination for Saturday's women's home game at Noon vs. George Mason.

OLEAN, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure basketball fans will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination to attend the Bonnies last two home games of the season.

The easing of the vaccine restriction starts with Saturday's women's home game at noon vs. George Mason. That game will be followed by the men's finale on Friday, March 4 at 7 PM vs. Richmond.

Masks are optional. Both games will include Senior Day festivities for the team's graduating players and managers.

“With the rapid decline of COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in the region, and the relaxation of mask and vaccine mandates across the state, our COVID Task Force and Department of Athletics felt comfortable making the decision,” said Tom Missel, chief communications officer.