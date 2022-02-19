Saturday basketball roundup: UB, Bonnies heating up

With March Madness right around the corner, St. Bonaventure and UB look like real contenders to compete for a men's conference championship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are less than one month away from the March Madness tournament and the first and second round games at KeyBank Center.

This is the time for college teams to be playing their best basketball of the season if they want to make a Cinderella run through their conference tournament and end up on the big stage come late March.

On Saturday, the University at Buffalo men came back after being down 16 in the first half to defeat Western Michigan, 87-73. The Bulls are now on a six-game winning streak.

Speaking of streaks, the St. Bonaventure men's team is heating up as well. The Bonnies easily took care of business on Saturday night, knocking off Duquesne 81-55 at home. Jalen Adaway led the way with 21 points as the Bonnies are now on a five-game winning streak.

A battle of two Western New York teams went down this weekend as well as Niagara defeated Canisius 65-54.

On the women's side, the UB Bulls are proving they are the real deal once again. They won 83-71 to improve to 18-8 on the year and 12-4 in Mid-American Conference play with their win over Miami (Ohio). Dyaisha Fair scored 36 points and added seven rebounds and four assists.

The Niagara women dropped to one game under .500 with a blowout loss to Quinnipiac, 76-57.

The Canisius women also lost in a blowout on Saturday, dropping their game against Rider, 71-57.

The St. Bonaventure women play on Sunday afternoon when they host Duquesne at noon.