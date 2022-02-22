NCAA MBB: Bulls and Bonnies extend win streaks

The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure won key conference games on Tuesday night.

OXFORD, Ohio - Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84. Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks on Tuesday night with 22 points.

Mballa started the week strong after being named the MAC Co-Player of the Week prior. The Bulls improve to 17-8 (11-4) and stay on the road to face Northern Illinois Thursday before returning home to host the Huskies on Saturday.

OLEAN, N.Y. - Jalen Adaway had 23 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Rhode Island 73-55. Makhi Mitchell led the Rams on Tuesday night with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

The Bonnies extend their win streak to six games and improve to 18-7 (10-4). It's the eighth straight season where Bona has posted ten or more Atlantic Ten wins.