x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

NCAA MBB: Bulls and Bonnies extend win streaks

The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure won key conference games on Tuesday night.
Credit: University at Buffalo

OXFORD, Ohio - Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84. Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks on Tuesday night with 22 points.

Mballa started the week strong after being named the MAC Co-Player of the Week prior.  The Bulls improve to 17-8 (11-4) and stay on the road to face Northern Illinois Thursday before returning home to host the Huskies on Saturday.  

OLEAN, N.Y. - Jalen Adaway had 23 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Rhode Island 73-55. Makhi Mitchell led the Rams on Tuesday night with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

The Bonnies extend their win streak to six games and improve to 18-7 (10-4). It's the eighth straight season where Bona has posted ten or more Atlantic Ten wins.  

St. Bonaventure is at Saint Bonaventure is at Saint Joseph's on Saturday. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo Curling Club: Learn to curl