Reports: Vikings to sign Bills DT Harrison Phillips

The former Bills' third-round pick has reportedly agreed to a three-year free-agent deal with Minnesota.

BUFFALO SPRINGS, Va. — The Buffalo Bills have been able to keep many of their own players with the success they've had under Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

That will apparently not be the case with DT Harrison Phillips.

#Vikings are signing DT Harrison Phillips to a three-year, $19.5 million deal, source says. Popular #Bills lineman headed to Minnesota. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Phillps had really come into his own this season after recovering from knee surgery in 2019. He was particularly strong against the run. Phillips had 46-tackles and a sack this year playing alongside former first-round pick Ed Oliver.

The Bills drafted Phillips in the third round back in 2018 out of Stanford.