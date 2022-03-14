Reports: Vikings to sign Bills DT Harrison Phillips

BUFFALO SPRINGS, Va. — The Buffalo Bills have been able to keep many of their own players with the success they've had under Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.
That will apparently not be the case with DT Harrison Phillips.
Phillps had really come into his own this season after recovering from knee surgery in 2019. He was particularly strong against the run. Phillips had 46-tackles and a sack this year playing alongside former first-round pick Ed Oliver.
The Bills drafted Phillips in the third round back in 2018 out of Stanford.
His work in the Buffalo community had been exceptional during his time in Western New York.