Bills sign veteran OL Rodger Saffold

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract.

A second-round pick, 33rd overall, by the then St. Louis Rams in 2010, Saffold was just released by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday following his first Pro Bowl season in his 12-year NFL career.

Saffold was already in Buffalo when he spoke with the media on Monday afternoon. He said his primary motivation to sign with the Bills is because of how close they are to "a championship-caliber team" and his familiarity with some of the players and staff members.

Before signing with the Titans in 2019, Saffold spent nine seasons with the Rams, where he overlapped with Bills' offensive line Coach Aaron Kromer.

"In two years together, we had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. We were able to get to the Super Bowl together. We were able to turn the entire team around and get us started getting into playoff games," Saffold said.

"He's just a great guy to work with... He played a big part in my decision."

The Bills released offensive tackle, Daryl Williams, earlier Monday and offensive guard Jon Feliciano the previous week before locking down center Mitch Morse to a two-year contract extension and adding Saffold into the mix.