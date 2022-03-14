Reports: Bills extend center Mitch Morse for 2 seasons

Morse took a pay cut last season near $2 million to stay in Buffalo and help the Bills in the middle of a salary crunch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will reportedly keep his center for the past three seasons around, with Buffalo extending Mitch Morse for two more years, keeping him under contract through 2024.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Morse's extension is worth $19.5 million, and his pay for next season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million.

Morse took a pay cut last season near $2 million to stay in Buffalo and help the Bills in the middle of a salary crunch.

The 29-year-old was drafted out of Missouri in the second round, 49th overall, by Kansas City in 2015 and spent four seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Bills.

Buffalo released offensive tackle Daryl Williams earlier in the day on Monday and veteran guard Jon Feliciano the previous week.

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday.

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022