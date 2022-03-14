Reports: Mitchell Trubisky off to Pittsburgh

The Bills backup quarterback and former 2017 Bears second-overall pick has reportedly reached a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As expected, Mitchell Trubisky will reportedly not return to the Buffalo Bills, with reports that quarterback Josh Allen's backup in 2021 is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers to compete for a starting job.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Steelers have agreed to a two-year deal with Trubisky after Pittsburgh's veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of last season.

Chicago's 2017 second overall pick out of the University of North Carolina signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Bills last offseason in free agency, after four seasons with the Bears.

Trubisky did not see the field often with the Bills, but he was sharp beating his former team in a preseason game.

The 27-year-old will compete with Mason Rudolph for the Steelers' starting job.

