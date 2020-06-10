x
Report: Second day no positive COVID-19 tests for Titans; Bills game go on as scheduled

Credit: AP
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Barring any setbacks, it seems as if the Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans on October 11 will go on as scheduled, according to a report following a COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans organization.

Dianna Russini, an NFL reporter for ESPN, tweeted Tuesday morning that the Titans had their second consecutive day of no positive COVID tests reported in the organization.

Russini also tweeted that because there were no positive cases for a second consecutive day, the team can get back to practice at the facility starting Wednesday. She also added that the game against the Bills will go on as scheduled.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Nashville.

