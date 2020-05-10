Harrison Phillips to Gov. Cuomo: Is there anything we can do to allow fans in the stadium?

Phillips tweeted, in part, "We need the chance to have y'all in our stadium next home game. Is there anything we can do @NYGovCuomo?"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bills player is pleading with the Governor of New York State to allow fans inside of Bills Stadium for the team's next home game.

Bills' defensive tackle Harrison Phillips took to Twitter Monday morning asking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo what they can do in order for the state to allow fans inside of the stadium for their next home game, which is their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Phillips tweeted, in part, "We need the chance to have y'all in our stadium next home game. Is there anything we can do @NYGovCuomo?"

It's crazy Bills Mafia, we are 4-0! We work so damn hard to win for you and this city. We need the chance to have y'all in our stadium next home game. Is there anything we can do @NYGovCuomo? We can get creative, there's gotta be a safe win win solution! — Harrison Phillips (@horribleharry99) October 5, 2020

At the end of September, it was announced by the team that there would be no fans allowed inside of Bills Stadium for the foreseeable future. The full statement is below:

"We hope you, your family and friends remain healthy and safe, and are enjoying our strong start to the season. At the end of August, we announced we would not be having fans for the first two games of our season based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health for professional sports. As of today, there has been no change to those protocols and fans will not be able to attend home Bills games for the foreseeable future.

And recently during a COVID-19 update press briefing, Governor Cuomo said that he is 100% eager to get Bills fans back into the games, but he's cautious because of WNY's COVID-19 infection rate.