Josh Allen spreads the love among his receivers

Bills go 4-0 for the first time 2008

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are 4-0 for the first time since 2008. It took 12 years but here we are. Regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bills Mafia has all the right to be excited.

Josh Allen is putting up MVP conversation numbers, the defense could use a little tweaking but are still a force to be reckoned with and they’ve got a guy named Stefon Diggs who can catch pretty much anything. The sky is the limit for this team.

Sticking with the offense, this Bills offense has capabilities they haven’t had in the past. These receivers are something else. Allen connected with four different receivers against the Raiders with his favorite of the day being Diggs. Diggs had six catches for 115 yards with his longest being that insane catch for a 49 yard gain. Stefon Diggs is nice and it’s hard to believe a team traded that guy.

This offense has the chance to reach heights that most couldn’t of even imagined in Buffalo. Whether it’s dime or deep ball, Allen has proved the pass game is where he thrives.