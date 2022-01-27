Report: Nathaniel Hackett, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, named Denver Broncos head coach

Hackett has been with the Packers for the past three seasons, where the team won at least 13 games each year.

DENVER — Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, 42, has been hired as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL Network.

Hackett has been with the Packers for the past three seasons, where the team won at least 13 games each year and saw their offense finish in the top half of the league every season.

Green Bay had the league’s top offense in 2020, racking up 509 points in only 16 games, before losing to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship.

Hackett had two separate stints with the Buffalo Bills, as a quality control coach from 2008-2009 and then serving as the offensive coordinator under Doug Marrone in 2013-2014.

Denver has a new coach. https://t.co/vVsZE5Shpd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

The Bills went 15-17 in his two seasons as the offensive coordinator, which saw four different starting quarterbacks: EJ Manuel, Thad Lewis, Jeff Tuel, and Kyle Orton.

Hackett spent 2010-2012 also working for Marrone at Syracuse University, holding a variety of titles over three seasons.